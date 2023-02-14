Netwrix was named an overall leader in KuppingerCole’s Identity

February 2023 by Marc Jacob

In its annual IGA Leadership Compass, KuppingerCole analyses the key capabilities required for effective identity and access management and provides independent advice about notable vendors and their offerings. This year’s report notes that IGA requirements continue to evolve and that organisations need a comprehensive IGA solution.

Netwrix Usercube helps customers overcome the security, compliance, and productivity challenges associated with users joining, leaving, or changing roles within an organisation. KuppingerCole’s IGA Leadership Compass calls out many of the product’s key benefits, including its powerful identity management and policy management features, real-time access review and certification capabilities, risk-based access governance, and ease of deployment.

“Netwrix Usercube is emerging as a strong alternative due to its well-balanced set of IGA capabilities, as well as making good use of identity and access intelligence,” says Nitish Deshpande, research analyst at KuppingerCole. Deshpande also remarked on the product’s ease of deployment, stating, “The recent update includes the launch of Netwrix Usercube v6 which supports rapid IGA deployment allowing companies to run IGA from scratch within one month.”