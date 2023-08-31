Netskope Earns Protected B Certification by the Government of Canada

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

Netskope announced that it has successfully completed the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security (CCCS) Protected B Certification. This distinguished classification demonstrates that the Netskope NewEdge security private cloud meets the required security controls applicable to the processing of highly sensitive information in the cloud for the Government of Canada’s "Protected B Confidentiality, Medium Integrity, Medium Availability" (PBMM) security control profile for cloud services.

The Government of Canada’s PBMM cloud profile is heavily influenced by the security control profile for moderate impact information systems developed by NIST under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management (FedRAMP) program. By aligning cloud profile standards, the Government of Canada can maximize both the interoperability of cloud services and the reusability of the authorization evidence produced by cloud service providers.

Embracing a SASE architecture, Netskope NewEdge is the world’s largest, highest-performing security private cloud and powers the real-time, inline and out-of-band security services of Netskope Intelligent Security Service Edge (SSE). NewEdge provides customers with unparalleled service coverage, performance, and resilience, allowing security to be deployed at the edge where and when it’s needed. This same security-centric model is applied to each of Netskope’s PBMM-certified data centers.

NewEdge is powered by data centers in more than 70 regions, including those in Ontario and Quebec, Canada which meet PBMM requirements. Netskope NewEdge data centers, with Netskope’s suite of SASE services, are available to customers according to their needs, provide low latency and high-performing infrastructure, and are backed by industry-leading Service Level Agreements.

The Government of Canada Protected B security level for sensitive government information and assets applies to information or assets that, if compromised, could cause serious injury to an individual, organization, or government. The assessment is conducted by CCCS, Canada’s authoritative source of cybersecurity expert guidance for the Canadian government, industry, and the general public.