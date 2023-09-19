Neterra acquired a new ISO certificate

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

Neterra has secured a new ISO certification, further enhancing the security and protection of personal data for its customers. Building upon its existing ISO/IEC 27001 certification, which has been in place for several years, the company has successfully obtained ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certification as an extension.

This new certification signifies Neterra’s dedication to maintaining the highest standards of information security and personal data privacy of its customers, partners, and employees. The company is committed to effectively managing risks related to the privacy, availability, and integrity of personal data.

Neterra is fully compliant with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and other relevant legal regulations concerning personal information.

This marks the fourth ISO certificate that Neterra has earned, demonstrating its steadfast commitment to adhering to industry best practices. In addition to ISO certifications, Neterra also holds PCI DSS certification, ensuring rigorous control and safety in the storage of customer data and assets within its data centers.

