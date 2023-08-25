NetApp and Google Cloud Introduce Managed Storage Service to Revolutionize Enterprise Workloads in the Cloud

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

NetApp® announced an extension of its partnership with Google Cloud to deliver new levels of storage performance combined with the simplicity and the flexibility of the cloud. With the introduction of Google Cloud NetApp Volumes - now available as a fully-managed, first-party service on Google Cloud - customers can seamlessly bring business-critical workloads across both Windows and Linux environments to Google Cloud, even for the most demanding use cases like VMware and SAP migrations—all without refactoring code or redesigning processes.

Google Cloud NetApp Volumes is based on NetApp ONTAP™ data management software and cloud services. Available today, the partnership enables customers to seamlessly extend their workloads into Google Cloud through an automated storage service that’s fully integrated into its service ecosystem, providing enterprise-grade storage, data protection, and business continuity across workloads.

Key capabilities of Google Cloud NetApp Volumes include:

• Enterprise-grade, multiprotocol file shares with rich SMB and NFS protocol support for the most demanding Windows or Linux workloads, including Google Cloud’s only storage service to support protocols such as SMB and NFSv4.1(and v3)

• Support for instant capacity additions or changes between performance tiers – without downtime – resulting in the ability to balance investment/performance in real-time

• Built-in data protection that creates efficient, block-level incremental backups that don’t impact uptime or performance while meeting RTO/RPO parameters to ensure optimum application availability