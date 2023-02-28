NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. launched nGenius® Enterprise Performance Management solution

February 2023 by Marc Jacob

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. continues to advance the performance management market with its nGenius® Enterprise Performance Management solution that offers support for more than 1,000 voice, video, and business data applications out of the box. This capability is now further enhanced through the integration of nGeniusONE® and F5 technologies to automatically configure monitoring for custom applications. The solution helps customers eliminate blind spots at the packet level for better application performance and security assurance.

According to Technavio, the custom application market will grow by $38.15 billion at a compound annual growth rate of 8.5 percent from 2021 to 2026 due to the adoption of advanced technologies and the rise in the use of smartphones by enterprises to develop applications. In addition, the Cloud Security Alliance recently reported that the average enterprise uses 464 custom applications and expects to deploy 37 new applications in the next 12 months.

“Digital experience management is vital to IT organisations committed to flawless service quality and integrity. Unfortunately, the growing number and complexity of business-critical applications combined with the expanding distribution and diversity of end users and required datasets across the infrastructure challenge IT organisations to develop a complete and continual picture of all possible digital experiences,” said Mark Leary, research director, network observability and automation, IDC. “The ability to automatically test, accurately measure, fully secure, and precisely track the digital experiences and exchanges driven by all applications – whether supplier-delivered or custom-developed – is paramount.”

Using NETSCOUT’s InfiniStreamNG appliances in combination with nGeniusONE provides visibility and analysis into any infrastructure environment, including data centres, private and public cloud, and co-location facilities for customer-facing applications like voice, video, SaaS, and UCaaS, regardless of where they are accessed. Integration efforts with F5, a multi-cloud application services and security company, enable user-controlled business applications to be imported directly from F5 BIG-IP server pool definitions.