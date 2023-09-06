Rechercher
NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. introduced RAN Analytics

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. introduced RAN Analytics for Carrier Aggregation, a new solution that offers unique insights into carrier aggregation patterns to help mobile operators achieve superior performance and a better subscriber experience with high-speed LTE and 5G deployments.

As mobile operators seek to make the most of newly allocated and reassigned spectrum licenses to reach maximum 5G throughput, carrier aggregation techniques increase overall bandwidth. However, using multiple carrier frequencies across millions of LTE and 5G cells introduces new layers of assurance and troubleshooting complexity. Determining the root cause has been a manual process. NETSCOUT RAN Analytics for Carrier Aggregation addresses this challenge by giving mobile operators the automated root cause analysis visibility needed to identify, investigate, and resolve performance issues and accelerate the return on their spectrum investments.

RAN Analytics for Carrier Aggregation is vendor agnostic, 3GPP compliant, and uses NETSCOUT’s Smart Data, making it highly scalable and suitable for networks of any size and at any stage in the 5G lifecycle. Additionally, the data is available for export to Open RAN automation systems, data lakes, and other third parties using a robust, industry-standard interface.


