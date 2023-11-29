NCSC AI development guidelines: Forcepoint comment

November 2023 by Michael Leach, Legal Compliance Manager, Forcepoint

"These guidelines take aim at addressing the primary concerns at the heart of AI adoption and use globally – it’s all about security! Responsible government cooperation on the secure development, deployment, and operation of AI between countries like the US and UK is what I believe most of us have been waiting for before we adopt and readily use current and future AI capabilities as a pioneering technology to move society forward in the right direction.

"Ensuring these are secure by design and by default will lessen the chances of AI – in both new and mature systems - becoming a cybersecurity weak spot. International cooperation helps us create stronger defences against potential bad actors – such as the focus on protecting infrastructure from compromise - as well as enabling us to reach exciting heights sooner. As many are beginning to understand, cybersecurity is paramount in all phases of the lifecycle when it comes to effectively and safely adopting new technologies like AI."