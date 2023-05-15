NATPET in Saudi Arabia secured the assets an regulated the emploee’s work with Matrix all-in-one solution

May 2023 by Marc Jacob

National Petrochemical Industrial Co. (NATPET) is a Saudi Arabian company producing Polypropylene (PP) resin since the year 2009. The plant is in Yanbu Industrial City on the west coast of Saudi Arabia having a name-plate production capacity of 400,000 MT/Year.

NATPET PP plant is using the state-of-the-art LyondellBasell licensed Spheripol technology producing a market-defined range of distinguished quality of PP resins. The plant is enjoying the sustainable advantage of producing its own high quality main raw material, Propylene, through an integrated Propane Dehydrogenation (PDH) plant.

Challenges

● Device Which can Work in Harsh Environmental Conditions

● Complexity in Access Control Policies for Security

● Difficult Fire Alarm Integration to Open the Door in Emergency Case

● No Real-time Notifications

● Manual Work for Employee Attendance and Leave Policies

● Difficulty in Managing Multiple Shifts

● Work Hours Calculation for Different Shifts

● Difficult HRMS Integration with SAP for Salary Processing

● Difficult to Manage Visitors & Access Control

Solution

Matrix always strives to provide a customized solution for every single customer-specific requirement with its world-class products. After discussion with the customer, Matrix provided a web-based centralized environment to accommodate all their needs such as Time- Attendance/Access Control/Visitor Management on a single platform/portal. IP based architecture provided by Matrix enhanced reliability and scalability of the solution.

Matrix offered advanced Access Control policies suitable for all the mission-critical organization-specific scenarios. Fire alarm integration on the same platform without additional hardware manages multiple shifts and overnight shifts effectively. Moreover, direct integration with SAP without middleware/manual efforts have made the process easy and hassle-free. They managed visitors by the fast and error-free visitor check-in process and controlled visitors’ access in sensitive areas with the help of Matrix solution.

Products Offered

● Fingerprint + RFID + PIN based Door Controller with Wi-Fi & POE- COSEC VEGA FAX

● RFID + PIN based Door Controller with Wi-Fi & POE- COSEC VEGA CAX

● RFID with POE- COSEC PATH RDCI

● Application Server Platform with 2000 Users- COSEC CENTRA LE

● Time-Attendance Software Module- COSEC LE TAM

● Access Control Software Module- COSEC LE ACM