Mission Cloud Services Announces the Launch of Mission Control, a First of Its Kind Cloud Services Platform

November 2022 by Marc Jacob

Mission Cloud Services, a cloud managed services provider and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner, announced the launch of Mission Control, an AWS-exclusive cloud services platform for data visualization, analytics, and collaboration with the teams supporting its cloud managed services, Mission Cloud Foundation and Mission Cloud One.

Mission CEO Simon Anderson describes Mission Control as a strategic opportunity to draw on Mission’s deep expertise as an established AWS Partner while addressing a growing need in the cloud services market.

A cloud services platform is a new category of cloud platform technology, built to address that complexity by operating at the intersection of cloud management platforms, work management platforms, and managed service providers. By integrating functionality from all three of these solutions, Mission Control has been designed as "a place for collaboration and learning," not just data visualization or self-serve tooling, says Kris Bernard, VP of Digital Experience at Mission. "What this means practically is that for every insight, alert, or datapoint we visualize, you’ll have access to an expert to help you understand what it means, why it matters, and how to act on it."

Today Mission Control launches with four major features to deliver these insights:

Scorecards, its proprietary cost and health check scoring system based on Mission and AWS best practices, which assesses customers’ environments across five major areas: Cost, Operations, Security, Reliability, and Performance.

Resources, its visibility and monitoring system for examining a customer’s AWS environment with per-resource granular views.

Recommendations, its guidance forum where Mission analysts catalog and suggest opportunities for efficiency or cost savings and track how those changes, once implemented, improve a customer’s growth.

Ticketing & Live Chat, where customers can get real-time 24/7 support on their AWS environment for technical troubleshooting and incident management.