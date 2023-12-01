Menlo Security announced the appointments Pejman Roshan and Naresh Bansal

December 2023 by Marc Jacob

Menlo Security, announced the appointments of Pejman Roshan and Naresh Bansal as Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Financial Officer, respectively.

Roshan brings over 25 years of experience in marketing, product management, and executive leadership roles, where he is passionate about strategic product growth and customer engagement. Prior to Menlo Security, Roshan led marketing and business development at high technology giants VMWare, Xilinx, Teridion and Aruba Networks (acquired by HPE).

Bansal brings over 30 years of financial leadership expertise at enterprises such as Zscaler, Actiance and AppZen, where he successfully led IPOs, M&As and international expansion initiatives. As Chief Financial Officer of Menlo Security, Bansal is transforming the global finance infrastructure to usher in a new level of growth for the browser security market leader.

The appointments come at a critical time of growth for the browser security company and comes on the heels of the launch of HEAT Shield and HEAT Visibility, the industry’s first suite of threat prevention capabilities designed to detect and block highly evasive threats targeting users via the web browser. Built on Menlo Security’s cloud-based Isolation Core™, the innovations prevent attacks from infiltrating enterprise networks and provide rich, actionable intelligence to mitigate highly evasive threats.