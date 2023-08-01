Menlo Security Redefines Browser Security with Industry-First AI-Powered Phishing and Ransomware Protection

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

Menlo Security, Inc. announced HEAT Shield and HEAT Visibility, the industry’s first suite of threat prevention capabilities designed to detect and block highly evasive threats targeting users via the web browser.

Menlo Security HEAT Shield detects and blocks phishing attacks before they can infiltrate the enterprise network. It uses novel, AI-based techniques – including computer vision combined with URL risk scoring and analysis of the web page elements – to accurately determine in real time if the link being accessed is a phishing site designed to steal the user’s credentials.

In parallel, HEAT Visibility performs continual analysis of web traffic and applies AI/ML-powered classifiers that identify the presence of highly evasive attacks. This delivers timely, actionable alerts that enable security teams to significantly reduce mean time to detect (MTTD) and mean time to respond (MTTR) to any highly evasive threats that could be targeting enterprise users.

Menlo Security HEAT Shield and HEAT Visibility are built on Menlo Security’s cloud-based Isolation Core which monitors and analyses over 400 billion web sessions annually. Commonly deployed security infrastructure such as Secure Web Gateways, firewalls, endpoint security and EDR solutions are blind to actions occurring inside the browser and fall short in combatting web-based attacks including highly evasive threats. HEAT Shield leverages the Isolation Core to power dynamic security policies, which can be applied to users based on web session events and behaviour to prevent attackers from gaining access to the endpoint. Individuals are protected from potential threats without any impact on the end user experience.

A HEAT Attack Dashboard allows customers to receive detailed threat intelligence, which can be integrated into their existing SIEM or SOC platforms, while HEAT alerts sent to SOC teams provide real time threat visibility to enrich their existing threat intelligence sources and enhance and accelerate incident response capabilities.

Menlo Security isolates more than four billion files annually for many of the largest and most security-conscious organisations around the world. Threat actors are refining their techniques daily, developing novel and innovative ways to target their victims through the web browser, often testing their attacks against commonly deployed security tools before launching them in the wild. "Armed with this knowledge and a decade of developing industry-leading browser security products, we are proud to be able to deliver the industry’s first suite of threat prevention capabilities designed to detect and block HEAT attacks," continued Edwards.

Both HEAT Shield and HEAT Visibility are generally available now across Menlo Security’s global network.

Ilyas Mohammed, Chief Operating Officer, AmiViz, added: "AmiViz helps organisations make smarter decisions and minimise their risk, and we see growing concern about highly evasive, browser-based threats. This is why we are very pleased to help bring Menlo Security’s HEAT Shield product to market, as it will help our customers manage their risk in a preventative way that keeps browser-based threats out."