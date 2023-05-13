May 23, 2023 | 3:00 PM CEST : WALLIX WEBINAR & GLIMPS "Malware propagation to sensitive data: how to limit the risks by protecting your access?

May 2023 by Marc Jacob

Wallix and Glimps are both, delighted to invite you to a webinar on "Protecting access to your organization’s sensitive data and preventing the spread of malware effectively".

This webinar is designed to help you understand the best practices for protecting your organization’s sensitive data and preventing the spread of malware. Our expert panel will demonstrate how to combine WALLIX PAM4ALL, WALLIX BASTION, Privileged Access Management solutions, with GLIMPS MALWARE, unknown threat and malware detection and identification solutions, to ensure the security of your organization.

They will cover a range of topics related to data security and malware prevention, including:

How to detect known sophisticated and zero-day malware before it reaches your environment, quickly analyze and characterize malicious files, and block attacks and lateral movement,

Ensure robust monitoring of privileged access, manage, control, and audit access to critical IT resources and infrastructure,

Implement a deep defense strategy against malware, such as ransomware.

We look forward to having you join us for what promises to be an informative and engaging session.

Join our webinar