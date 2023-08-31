May 2024
September 2023 by Marc Jacob
30 April - 4 May - Austin (Texas) USA
The Web Conference
https://www2023.thewebconf.org/
1st - 2rd May - ØKSNEHALLEN - KØBENHAVN (Denmark)
Infosecurity Denmark
6 May - Arlington Gateway, VA (USA)
CMMC Day
Place: Westin Arlington Gateway, VA
7 May - Maryland (USA)
CSfC Conference
Place: The Hotel at the University of MD, College Park, Maryland, USA
www.certinfosec.org
7 - 8 May - Boston, Massachusetts (USA)
HealthSec
www.cs4ca.com
7 - 9 May - Lagos (Nigeria)
Securex West Africa
www.securexwestafrica.com
13 - 17 mai - Singapore
The Web Conference
https://www2024.thewebconf.org/
23 - 23 May - Muscat (Sultanat d’Oman)
COMEX
http://comex.om
21 - 22 May- Monaco
Ready For IT
Contact : Comexposium & DG Conseils
https://www.ready-for-it.com/
21 - 23 May - Barcelona (Spain)
The IOT Solutions World Congress (IOTSWC)
22 - 23 May - Francfort (Germany)
Cloud Expo Europe
www.techweekfrankfurt.de
23 May - Stockholm (Sweden)
18th Annual Nordic IT Security - The Financial Institution Edition
27 - 30 May - Zurich (Switzerland)
Eurocrypt
https://eurocrypt.iacr.org/2024
28 - 30 May - Johannesburg (South Africa)
Securex South Africa
Place: Gallagher Convention Centre
Web: www.securex.co.za