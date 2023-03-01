May 2023

March 2023 by Marc Jacob

1st - 5 May - Austin (Texas) USA

The Web Conference

https://www2023.thewebconf.org/

2 - 3 mai - Rome (Italie)

Cybertech Europe

https://italy.cybertechconference.com/fr

3 - 4 May - London (UK)

Learning Technologies

www.learningtechnologies.co.uk/

3 - 4 May - Sidney (Australia)

Oil and Gas Automation & Digitalization Conference

https://ogad-conference.com/

4 - 5 May - Barcelona (Spain)

Third Party & Supply Chain Cyber Security Virtual Summit

https://sccybersecurity.com/

5 May - Online

Les Ateliers de l’AFCDP

2h00 - 5h00 PM

https://afcdp.net/

8 - 11 May - Orlando (USA)

XPONENTIAL

www.auvsi.org/events/xponential/auvsi-xponential-2023

9 - 11 May - Lagos (Nigeria)

Securex West Africa

www.securexwestafrica.com

10 May -

e-crime & cybersecurity Middle East}

https://akjassociates.com/

10 - 11 May - ØKSNEHALLEN - KØBENHAVN (Denmark)

Infosecurity Denmark

https://www.v2security.dk/

10 - 11 May - Francfort (Germany)

Cloud Expo Europe

www.techweekfrankfurt.de

9 - 12 May - Singapore

Black Hat Asia

www.blackhat.com

11 May- Online

CS4CA WORLD

www.cs4ca.com

11 - 12 Mai - Marrakech (Morocco)

16rd session Africa Pay & ID Expo (APIDE)

Place: Palmeraie Conférence Center, Marrakech

http://africapayidexpo.org/

15th - 19th May - Amsterdam (The Netherlands)

SGF-Cybersecurity Week 2023

Delivering next-level cybersecurity and cyber-resilience to the power grid to enable the energy transition

5-Day In-Person Conference, Exhibition & Networking Forum

This week-long conference draws together power grid CISOs together with their IT and OT security teams for a week-long review of the latest prevention, detection and response solutions and strategies, in the context of increased geopolitical tensions. The week begins with a Risk Management briefing to guide the technical discussions taking place later in the week. The main conference includes a series of plenary sessions on the big organisational issues such as Regulation, Workforce development and data management, and afternoon technical tracks show-casing technical cybersecurity innovations in IT and OT domains. A solution zone running alongside the conference provides a focused display of power grid specific IT and OT cybersecurity solutions, and the extensive networking programme enables IT and OT colleagues to collaborate and seek new partnership opportunities with greater ease.

For more information contact the organisers:

Call: +44 (0)20 8057 1700

Email: registration@smartgrid-forums.com

Visit: www.smartgrid-forums.com/cybersecurity-week

15 May - Arlington Gateway, VA (USA)

CMMC Day

Place: Westin Arlington Gateway, VA

www.cmmcday.org

16 May - Arlington Gateway, VA (USA)

CSfC Conference

Place: Westin Arlington Gateway, VA

www.certinfosec.org

----------------

16 - 17 mai - Frankfurt (Germany)

DACHsec

https://cyberseries.io/dachsec/

16 - 18 May- London (UK)

IFSEC

ExCeL London

www.ifsec.co.uk

17 - 18 May - Manchester (UK)

DTX - Digital Transformation EXPO AI & DATA ANALYTICS

https://dt-x.io/manchester/en/page/dtx-manchester

17 - 18 May - London (UK)

SCTX - Counter Terror Expo

Place: ExCel London

Contact: Nicola Greenaway

Tel.: + 44 (0) 208 542 9090

Fax: + 44 (0) 208 542 9191

E-mail: ngreenaway@niche-events.com

Web: https://ctexpo.co.uk/

17 - 18 May - London (UK)

GEO Business

www.geobusinessshow.com

17 - 18 May - ONLINE

Oil and Gas Automation & Digitalization Conference

https://ogad-conference.com/

17 - 18 May - Santa-Clara - CA) (USA)

Cyber Security & Cloud Expo

www.cybersecuritycloudexpo.com/northamerica/

17 - 18 May - Panama

Cybertech Latin- America

https://dubai.cybertechconference.com/

21 - 23 May - Barcelona (Spain)

The IOT Solutions World Congress (IOTSWC)

www.iotsworldcongress.com/

22 - 25 May - Muscat (Sultanat d’Oman)

COMEX

http://comex.om

23 - 24 May- Monaco

Ready For IT

Contact : Comexposium & DG Conseils

https://www.ready-for-it.com/

23 - 25 May - Paris

Préventica

Porte de Versailles

www.preventica.com

25 May - Lyon

Matinées Défense & Cyber

https://cybercercle.com

25 May - Stockholm (Sweden)

17th Annual Nordic IT Security - The Financial Institution Edition

https://nordicitsecurity.com/

30 May - 2 June - Saint-Tropez

RIAMS

https://les-riams.fr/#JFQJS