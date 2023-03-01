Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Diary

May 2023

March 2023 by Marc Jacob

1st - 5 May - Austin (Texas) USA
The Web Conference

https://www2023.thewebconf.org/

2 - 3 mai - Rome (Italie)
Cybertech Europe
https://italy.cybertechconference.com/fr

3 - 4 May - London (UK)
Learning Technologies
www.learningtechnologies.co.uk/

3 - 4 May - Sidney (Australia)
Oil and Gas Automation & Digitalization Conference

https://ogad-conference.com/

4 - 5 May - Barcelona (Spain)
Third Party & Supply Chain Cyber Security Virtual Summit

https://sccybersecurity.com/

5 May - Online
Les Ateliers de l’AFCDP
2h00 - 5h00 PM

https://afcdp.net/

8 - 11 May - Orlando (USA)
XPONENTIAL

www.auvsi.org/events/xponential/auvsi-xponential-2023

9 - 11 May - Lagos (Nigeria)
Securex West Africa
www.securexwestafrica.com

10 May -
e-crime & cybersecurity Middle East}

https://akjassociates.com/

10 - 11 May - ØKSNEHALLEN - KØBENHAVN (Denmark)
Infosecurity Denmark

https://www.v2security.dk/

10 - 11 May - Francfort (Germany)
Cloud Expo Europe
www.techweekfrankfurt.de

9 - 12 May - Singapore
Black Hat Asia
www.blackhat.com

11 May- Online
CS4CA WORLD
www.cs4ca.com

11 - 12 Mai - Marrakech (Morocco)
16rd session Africa Pay & ID Expo (APIDE)

Place: Palmeraie Conférence Center, Marrakech

http://africapayidexpo.org/

15th - 19th May - Amsterdam (The Netherlands)
SGF-Cybersecurity Week 2023

Delivering next-level cybersecurity and cyber-resilience to the power grid to enable the energy transition

5-Day In-Person Conference, Exhibition & Networking Forum

This week-long conference draws together power grid CISOs together with their IT and OT security teams for a week-long review of the latest prevention, detection and response solutions and strategies, in the context of increased geopolitical tensions. The week begins with a Risk Management briefing to guide the technical discussions taking place later in the week. The main conference includes a series of plenary sessions on the big organisational issues such as Regulation, Workforce development and data management, and afternoon technical tracks show-casing technical cybersecurity innovations in IT and OT domains. A solution zone running alongside the conference provides a focused display of power grid specific IT and OT cybersecurity solutions, and the extensive networking programme enables IT and OT colleagues to collaborate and seek new partnership opportunities with greater ease.

For more information contact the organisers:

Call: +44 (0)20 8057 1700
Email: registration@smartgrid-forums.com
Visit: www.smartgrid-forums.com/cybersecurity-week

15 May - Arlington Gateway, VA (USA)
CMMC Day

Place: Westin Arlington Gateway, VA

www.cmmcday.org

16 May - Arlington Gateway, VA (USA)
CSfC Conference

Place: Westin Arlington Gateway, VA

www.certinfosec.org
----------------
16 - 17 mai - Frankfurt (Germany)
DACHsec

https://cyberseries.io/dachsec/

16 - 18 May- London (UK)
IFSEC

ExCeL London

www.ifsec.co.uk

17 - 18 May - Manchester (UK)
DTX - Digital Transformation EXPO AI & DATA ANALYTICS
https://dt-x.io/manchester/en/page/dtx-manchester

17 - 18 May - London (UK)
SCTX - Counter Terror Expo
Place: ExCel London

Contact: Nicola Greenaway
Tel.: + 44 (0) 208 542 9090
Fax: + 44 (0) 208 542 9191
E-mail: ngreenaway@niche-events.com
Web: https://ctexpo.co.uk/

17 - 18 May - London (UK)
GEO Business

www.geobusinessshow.com

17 - 18 May - ONLINE
Oil and Gas Automation & Digitalization Conference

https://ogad-conference.com/

17 - 18 May - Santa-Clara - CA) (USA)
Cyber Security & Cloud Expo

www.cybersecuritycloudexpo.com/northamerica/

17 - 18 May - Panama
Cybertech Latin- America

https://dubai.cybertechconference.com/

21 - 23 May - Barcelona (Spain)
The IOT Solutions World Congress (IOTSWC)

www.iotsworldcongress.com/

22 - 25 May - Muscat (Sultanat d’Oman)
COMEX
http://comex.om

23 - 24 May- Monaco
Ready For IT
Contact : Comexposium & DG Conseils
https://www.ready-for-it.com/

23 - 25 May - Paris
Préventica

Porte de Versailles

www.preventica.com

25 May - Lyon
Matinées Défense & Cyber

https://cybercercle.com

25 May - Stockholm (Sweden)
17th Annual Nordic IT Security - The Financial Institution Edition

https://nordicitsecurity.com/

30 May - 2 June - Saint-Tropez
RIAMS
https://les-riams.fr/#JFQJS


See previous articles

    



Security Vulnerability

All our news in english

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 