Mars 2024
septembre 2023 par Marc Jacob
4 - 5 mars - London (UK)
Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit
www.gartner.com/en/conferences/emea/identity-access-management-uk
4 - 7 mars - Riyad (Arabie-Saoudite)
LEAP
5 - 7 mars - United Arab Emirates
Wolrd Police Summit
Dubai Exhibition Centre Expo 2020
6 - 7 mars - Marseille
AccesSecurity
Parc Chanot
http://accessecurity.fr/
6 - 7 mars - Londres (UK)
Cloud Expo Europe & Data Centre World & Smart IOT
Lieu : Centre d’exposition d’ExCel
www.cloudexpoeurope.com
7 - 9 mars - United Arab Emirates
Wolrd Police Summit
Dubai Exhibition Centre Expo
12 - 14 mars - Baton Rouge - Louisiane (USA)
Critical Infrastructure Protection & Resilience North America
www.ciprna-expo.com
12 - 15 mars - Tokyo (Japon)
Security Show
www.shopbiz.jp/en/ss
13 - 14 mars - Disneyland Paris
IT Partners
www.itpartners.fr
18 - 19 mars - Sydney ( Australie)
Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit
www.gartner.com/en/conferences/apac/security-risk-management-australia
18 - 24 mars - Amsterdam (Pays-Bas)
SGTech Week
Tél : +44 (0)20 8057 1700
Email : registration@smartgrid-forums.com
www.smartgrid-forums.com/
19 - 21 mars - Cannes
IT & CYBERSECURITY MEETINGS 2024
IT & IT SECURITY MEETINGS est un salon one to one dédié aux professionnels de l’IT et de la Sécurité (constructeurs, éditeurs, opérateurs télécoms), aux fournisseurs d’infrastructures, aux professionnels de la mobilité et aux experts de la sécurité informatique. L’objectif est de favoriser le « one to one » direct entre Top Décideurs et Exposants par le biais de rendez-vous pré-organisés et ultra-qualifiés en amont de l’événement, dans une ambiance décontractée et chaleureuse.
_https://www.it-and-cybersecurity-meetings.com/
19 - 21 mars - Porte de Versailles - Paris
Documation & Data Intelligence Forum
Organisation : Infopromotions
https://www.documation.fr/
19 - 21 mars - Porte de Versailles - Paris
Solutions Intranet & Collaboratif
www.salon-intranet.com
19 - 22 mars - Saragosse (Espagne)
DFRWS EU
https://dfrws.org/conferences/dfrws-eu-2024/
(26 - 27 mars - Houston, Texas (USA)
CS4CA USA
www.cs4ca.com
25 - 27 mars - Toronto (Canada)
Real World Crypto
https://rwc.iacr.org/2024/
26 mars - Lille
CoRI&IN
www.cecyf.fr
26 - 28 mars - Lille
FIC
www.forum-fic.com
26 - 28 mars - Lille
ID Forum
https://id-forum.eu/