Mark43 CISO Larry Zorio Named to Chair IJIS Cyber Security Working Group

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

Mark43 Chief Information Security Officer Larry Zorio III has been named to chair the Integrated Justice Information Systems (IJIS) Cyber Security Working Group. Zorio brings proven leadership experience, having spent more than 20 years focused on cybersecurity in the public safety, finance, healthcare, and medtech sectors.

As chair, he will be joining a group of subject matter experts tasked with identifying and reviewing the tools, processes, techniques, and practices that can yield immediate benefits for the IJIS domains of focus including homeland security, criminal and civil justice, and public safety. Additionally, the Working Group is dedicated to developing standards, best practice guides, and recommendations to help increase defenses to the growing cyber threats to our communities nationwide.

As Chief Information Security Officer for Mark43, Zorio leads a team of cybersecurity experts who diligently protect the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of enterprise and customer data, assets, networks, and products while meeting public safety agencies’ unique security needs worldwide. Mark43’s existing security program includes SOC 2 and SOC 3 certifications, and is expected to reach full FedRAMP High and StateRAMP authorization in 2023.

Zorio has more than 20 years of cybersecurity experience. He has a Bachelor of Science in Business Information Systems from the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth and a Master of Science in Innovation from the D’Amore-McKim School of Business at Northeastern University. He is an advisor to universities and technology companies, helping them chart a secure path in this technology-focused world.