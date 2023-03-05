Rechercher
March 2023

March 2023

28 February - 1st March - Oslo (Norway)
Cyber Intelligence Europe
https://intelligence-sec.com/events/cyber-intelligence-europe-2023/

28 February - 1st March - Munich (Germany)
Cyber Security for Critical Manufacturing

https://europe.manusecevent.com/

28 February - 1st March - Bern (Switzerland)
https://intelligence-sec.com/events/cyber-intelligence-europe-2023/
 

28 February - 2 March - Dubaï (UAE)
ISS World Middle East
www.issworldtraining.com/iss_mea/index.htm

27 February – 2 March - Barcelona (Spain)
Mobile World Congress
www.mobileworldcongress.com

28 February - 3 March - Tokyo (Japan)
Security Show
www.shopbiz.jp/en/ss

1st March - Paris
Matinale du CyberCercle

https://cybercercle.com/rendez-vous/matinale-cybercercle-actions-et-enjeux-pour-le-comcyber/

1st - 2 March London (UK)
e-crime & cybersecurity Congress

https://akjassociates.com/

3 March - Online
Les Ateliers de l’AFCDP
2h00 - 5h00 PM

https://afcdp.net/

6 - 7 March - London (UK)
Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit
www.gartner.com/en/conferences/emea/identity-access-management-uk

7 - 8 March - Munich (Germany)
https://europe.manusecevent.com/

7 - 9 March - Baton Rouge - Louisiana (USA)
Critical Infrastructure Protection & Resilience North America
www.ciprna-expo.com

7 - 9 March - United Arab Emirates
Wolrd Police Summit

Dubai Exhibition Centre Expo 2020

www.worldpolicesummit.com/

7 - 9 March - Nairobi (Kenya)
Secuexpo East Africa
www.securexpoeastafrica.com

8 - 9 March - London (UK)
Cloud Expo Europe & Data Centre World & Smart IOT
Place: Centre d’exposition d’ExCel
www.cloudexpoeurope.com

8 - 9 March - Marseille
AccesSecurity
Parc Chanot
http://accessecurity.fr/

9 March - Sophia-Antipolis
Tour de Franc du CRIP Sophia-Antipolis

https://www.crip-asso.fr/events

9 March - Paris
DPO FORUM France
2ème édition

Place: Salons Hoche.

https://dpo-forum.eu/france/

9 March - Paris (France)
Security Forum

Place: Salon Hoche

http://securityforum.pro/

14 - 16 March - Dubaï
GISEC

www.gisec.ae

15- 16 March - Disneyland Paris
IT Partners

www.itpartners.fr

15 - 16 March - Hannover (Germany)
SecIT

www.secit-heise.de

16 March - Paris
Matinale du CyberCercle

https://cybercercle.com/rendez-vous/matinale-cybercercle-la-feuille-de-route-de-la-commission-superieure-du-numerique-et-des-postes/

16 March – Paris
Matinale - Obsolescence & Stratégies de modernisation

https://www.crip-asso.fr/events

20 March - Paris
CYBERSECURITY FORUM France-Israel-USA 2023

16rd edition

Inscriptions & informations: www.cyfiparis.com

Place: 10 Terrasse Bellini à la Défense

www.cyfiparis.com

16 March - Laval (France)
West Data Festival

Place: espace Mayenne de Laval .

www.all4tec.com/blog/actualites/cyber-collectivite-2023-west-data-festival/

20 - 22 March - Las Vegas (USA)
Gartner Identity & Acess Management Summit

www.gartner.com/en/conferences/na/identity-access-management-us

20 - 24 March - Geneva (Switzerland)
Insomni’hack

 20 - 22 March Training
 23 - 24 Security Conference

Place: Palexpo Genève.

https://insomnihack.ch

20 - 24 March - Amsterdam (The Netherlands)
SGTech Week

Call: +44 (0)20 8057 1700
Email: registration@smartgrid-forums.com
https://www.smartgrid-forums.com/

21 - 22 March - Marseille (France)
15rd Workshop Interdisciplinaire sur la Sécurité Globale (WISG)

Place: Palais du Pharo

https://evenement.anr.fr/wisg2023/registration/register

21 - 23 March - Cannes (France)
IT & CYBERSECURITY MEETINGS 2023
www.it-meeting.fr

21 - 23 March - Porte de Versailles - Paris
Documation & Data Intelligence Forum
Organisation : Infopromotions
www.groupesolutions.fr

21 - 23 March - Porte de Versailles - Paris
Solutions Intranet & Collaboratif
www.salon-intranet.com

21 - 24 March - Bonn (Germany)
DFRWS EU

ONLINE

https://dfrws.org/conferences/dfrws-eu-2023/

23 March - Paris
https://akjassociates.com/

23 March - Paris
Big Data Paris

Place: Plazza Athénée

www.bigdataday.fr

23 March - Paris
Matinale - Numérique Responsable

https://www.crip-asso.fr/events

27 - 29 March - Tokyo (Japan)
Real World Crypto
https://rwc.iacr.org/2023/

28 - 29 March - Sydney ( Australia)
Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit

www.gartner.com/en/conferences/apac/security-risk-management-australia

28 - 29 March - Houston (USA)
CS4CA World

https://usa.cs4ca.com/

28 - 29 March - Sydney ( Australia)
www.gartner.com/en/conferences/apac/security-risk-management-australia

28 - 30 March - Bruges (Belgium)
Smart Systems Integration

Contact: Mesago Messe Frankfurt GmbH
Tel. : +49 711 61946-86
E-mail : smart@mesago.messefrankfurt.com
Web : www.smartsystemsintegration.com

28 - 31 March - Las Vegas (USA)
ISC West
Conference & Exposition

Contact:
Tel. Vert (800) 840-5602
Tel. or des USA (203) 840-5602.
E-mail: inquiry@isc.reedexpo.com.
Web : www.iscwest.com

29 - 30 March - Fribourg (Switzerland)
Swiss Cyber Security Days
https://swisscybersecuritydays.ch/

30 March - Oslo (Norway)
Data Center Forum

https://www.datacenter-forum.com/events/oslo/2023


