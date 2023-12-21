ManageEngine Named a ’Strong Performer’ in Unified Endpoint Management and Enterprise Service Management

December 2023 by Marc Jacob

ManageEngine announced that it has been recognised as a "Strong Performer" in The Forrester Wave™: Unified Endpoint Management (UEM), Q4 2023 and The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Service Management (ESM), Q4 2023 reports.

The Forrester Wave™, which assesses the top vendors in the market, serves as a guide for technology professionals and organisations when they make purchasing decisions in the crowded vendor landscape.

“ManageEngine’s ServiceDesk Plus and Endpoint Central form an exceptional synergy within LPW Group’s infrastructure," said Jay Stauffer, vice president of Information Technology at LPW Group. “The seamless integration between these systems not only streamlines operations but also introduces a new level of efficiency. The ability to connect ServiceDesk Plus with Endpoint Central brings forth powerful automation, ensuring that routine tasks are executed effortlessly, freeing up resources for more strategic initiatives. Moreover, this integration enhances security measures and incident management across LPW Group companies, creating a robust defense against potential threats. The collaboration of these platforms stands as a testament to ManageEngine’s commitment to providing comprehensive solutions that empower organisations with a unified and fortified IT environment.”

ManageEngine’s Unified Endpoint platform recognition

Forrester evaluated 9 UEM vendors against 28 criteria across 3 categories - current offering, strategy and market presence. ManageEngine attained top scores possible in the OS support, application management, innovation, pricing flexibility and transparency criteria.

In this evaluation of ManageEngine’s UEMS offering, Endpoint Central, the Forrester report stated, "ManageEngine wants to use it to drive security and IT ops convergence by integrating classic security features — such as vulnerability management, app control, and ransomware protection — with management capabilities in an integrated, first-party solution."

Over the last few years, the company has greatly enhanced the capabilities of Endpoint Central, especially on the security front. With releases like Endpoint Privilege Management, Data Loss Prevention, anti-ransomware and the recent addition of next-generation antivirus, the company has rounded off its endpoint protection platform (EPP). A cloud version of Endpoint Central MSP, to help managed service providers streamline and efficiently handle their operations, was also launched last month.

IT and Service Management platform also recognised

Forrester recognised the company’s IT service management (ITSM) platform, ServiceDesk Plus, in its Enterprise Service Management (ESM), Q4 2023 report. The company strengthened ServiceDesk Plus this year by introducing two new features beneficial for service teams. The single-touch workflow automation in the solution’s cloud version helps to automate complex processes end-to-end, removing the need for human intervention. The blended conversations feature added to Zia, ManageEngine’s AI-assisted chatbot, enables the crafting of meaningful conversation workflows visually and helping users contextually.