ManageEngine Named a Challenger in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Privileged Access Management

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

ManageEngine announced that it has been named a Challenger in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management(PAM). A Gartner Magic Quadrant is a culmination of research in a specific market, providing consumers a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market’s competitors.

ManageEngine, which has been recognized in this Magic Quadrant report for the fourth time in five years, was assessed alongside 10 PAM vendors for its completeness of vision as well as its ability to execute.

Recent product innovations in ManageEngine PAM360 include:

• Trust scores for users and endpoints, which offer real-time risk assessment to identify and pre-empt anomalous activities.

• Policy-based access controls, which enable administrators to predefine a set of access policies and grant conditional access to mission-critical endpoints based on trust scores and other crucial parameters.

• Self-service privilege elevation for Linux environments, which enables administrative users to configure an allow-list of sensitive commands and let users execute those commands with elevated privileges.