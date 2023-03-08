ManageEngine Launches Security and Risk Posture Management in its SIEM Solution

March 2023 by Marc Jacob

ManageEngine announced that it has added a security and risk posture management dashboard to Log360, its unified security information and event management (SIEM) solution with integrated DLP and CASB capabilities. Enterprises can leverage this new feature to implement proactive security strategies and prevent cyberattacks before they occur.

Establishing a proactive security strategy relies largely on assessing the risks of network platforms continuously. Risk assessment and management, if done right, strengthens enterprise security and thereby prevents hackers from intruding in the network. Compliance regulations across regions require enterprises of all industries and sizes to follow security best practices to harden their network infrastructures. AD is often a primary target for adversaries. Continuously assessing AD risks and enhancing its security posture are essential to preventing cyberattacks from happening.

Pre-empt Intrusions with Log360’s Security and Risk Posture Management

Stolen or compromised credentials are a common attack vector. Once an account within an organisation is compromised, attackers can get hold of other user accounts, move laterally through the network, and access sensitive data. This is where AD security hardening can help an organisation ward off security threats related to sensitive data.

Highlights of ManageEngine Log360’s Security and Risk Posture Management

• Visibility into AD infrastructure compliance with Microsoft security baselines

• Accurate detection of weak and risky AD infrastructure configurations and comprehensive security and risk posture calculations

• Continuous assessments along with AD security posture recommendations to fix loopholes and reduce the risk of being attacked

• A continuous risk assessment and management dashboard that helps you meet stringent compliance requirements with ease

Log360 also has extensive machine learning-based user and entity behaviour analytics that actively monitor user behaviour and identity compromise. By combining all these features, Log360 offers comprehensive protection against account compromise and identity theft and facilitates quick action against potential breaches.