Terminkalender

Mai 2024

September 2023 von Marc Jacob

30 april - 5 mai - Austin (Texas) USA
The Web Conference

https://www2023.thewebconf.org/

1 - 2 mai - ØKSNEHALLEN - KØBENHAVN (Dänemark
Infosecurity Denmark

https://www.v2security.dk/

6 mai - Arlington Gateway, VA (USA)
CMMC Day

Lieu : Westin Arlington Gateway, VA

www.cmmcday.org

7 mai - Maryland (USA)
CSfC Conference

The Hotel at the University of MD, College Park, Maryland, USA

www.certinfosec.org
7 - 8 mai - Boston, Massachusetts (USA)
HealthSec
www.cs4ca.com

7 - 9 mai - Lagos (Nigeria)
Securex West Africa
www.securexwestafrica.com

13 - 17 mai - Singapur
The Web Conference

https://www2024.thewebconf.org/

20 - 23 mai - Maskat (Sultanat Oman)
COMEX
http://comex.om

21 - 22 mai - Monaco
Ready For IT
Organisateur : Comexposium et DG Conseils
www.ready-for-it.com

21 - 23 mai - Barcelona (​​Spanien)
The IOT Solutions World Congress (IOTSWC)

www.iotsworldcongress.com/

22 - 23 mai - Frankfurt
Cloud Expo Europe
www.techweekfrankfurt.de

23 mai - Stockholm (Schweden)
18th Annual Nordic IT Security - The Financial Institution Edition

https://nordicitsecurity.com/

27 - 30 mai - Zürich (Schweizerisch)
Eurocrypt
https://eurocrypt.iacr.org/2024

28 - 30 mai - Johannesburg (Südafrika)
Securex South Africa
Lieu : Gallagher Convention Centre
www.securex.co.za


