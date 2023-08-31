Mai 2024
septembre 2023 par Marc Jacob
30 avril - 4 mai - Austin (Texas) USA
The Web Conference
https://www2023.thewebconf.org/
1er - 2 mai - ØKSNEHALLEN - KØBENHAVN (Danemark
Infosecurity Denmark
6 mai - Arlington Gateway, VA (USA)
CMMC Day
Lieu : Westin Arlington Gateway, VA
7 mai - Maryland (USA)
CSfC Conference
Lieu : The Hotel at the University of MD, College Park, Maryland, USA
www.certinfosec.org
----------------
7 - 8 mai - Boston, Massachusetts (USA)
HealthSec
www.cs4ca.com
7 - 9 mai - Lagos (Nigeria)
Securex West Africa
www.securexwestafrica.com
13 - 17 mai - Singapour
The Web Conference
https://www2024.thewebconf.org/
20 - 23 mai - Muscat (Sultanat d’Oman)
COMEX
http://comex.om
21 - 22 mai - Monaco
Ready For IT
Organisateur : Comexposium et DG Conseils
www.ready-for-it.com
21 - 23 mai - Barcelone (Espagne)
The IOT Solutions World Congress (IOTSWC)
22 - 23 mai - Francfort (Allemagne)
Cloud Expo Europe
www.techweekfrankfurt.de
23 mai - Stockholm
18th Annual Nordic IT Security - The Financial Institution Edition
27 - 30 mai - Zurich (Suisse)
Eurocrypt
https://eurocrypt.iacr.org/2024
28 - 30 mai - Johannesburg (Afrique du Sud)
Securex South Africa
Lieu : Gallagher Convention Centre
www.securex.co.za