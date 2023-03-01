Rechercher
Mai 2023

März 2023

1er - 5 mai - Austin (Texas) USA
The Web Conference

https://www2023.thewebconf.org/

2 - 3 mai - Rome (Italie)
Cybertech Europe
https://italy.cybertechconference.com/fr

2 - 5 mai - Marrakech (Maroc)
SIT AFRICA - CyberSecurity Forum
https://sit.africa/

3 - 4 mai - Sidney (Australie)
Oil and Gas Automation & Digitalization Conference

https://ogad-conference.com/

3 - 4 mai - Londres (UK)
Learning Technologies
www.learningtechnologies.co.uk/

4 - 5 May - Barcelone (Espagne)
Third Party & Supply Chain Cyber Security Virtual Summit

https://sccybersecurity.com/

5 mai - Online
Les Ateliers de l’AFCDP
14h00 - 17h00

https://afcdp.net/

8 - 11 mai - Orlando (USA)
XPONENTIAL

www.auvsi.org/events/xponential/auvsi-xponential-2023

9 - 11 mai - Lagos (Nigeria)
Securex West Africa
www.securexwestafrica.com

10 mai -
e-crime & cybersecurity Middle East

https://akjassociates.com/

10 - 11 mai - Francfort (Allemagne)
Cloud Expo Europe
www.techweekfrankfurt.de

10 - 11 mai - ØKSNEHALLEN - KØBENHAVN (Danemark
Infosecurity Denmark

https://www.v2security.dk/

9 - 12 mai - Singapour
Black Hat Asia
www.blackhat.com

11 mai - Online
CS4CA WORLD
www.cs4ca.com

11 - 12 Mai - Marrakech (Maroc)
16ème édition de l’Africa Pay & ID Expo (APIDE)

Lieu : Palmeraie Conférence Center, Marrakech

http://africapayidexpo.org/

15 mai - Arlington Gateway, VA (USA)
CMMC Day

Lieu : Westin Arlington Gateway, VA

www.cmmcday.org

15 - 19 mai - Amsterdam (Die Niederlande)
SGF-Cybersecurity Week 2023

Tel. : +44 (0)20 8057 1700
Email : registration@smartgrid-forums.com
Web : www.smartgrid-forums.com/cybersecurity-week

16 mai - Arlington Gateway, VA (USA)
CSfC Conference

Lieu : Westin Arlington Gateway, VA

www.certinfosec.org
----------------
16 - 17 mai - Francfort (Allemagne)
DACHsec

https://cyberseries.io/dachsec/

16 - 18 mai - Londres (UK)
IFSEC

ExCeL London

www.ifsec.co.uk

17 - 18 mai - Manchester (UK)
DTX - Digital Transformation EXPO AI & DATA ANALYTICS
https://dt-x.io/manchester/en/page/dtx-manchester

17 - 18 mai - Londres (UK)
SCTX - Counter Terror Expo
Lieu : ExCel London

Contact : Nicola Greenaway
Tel.: + 44 (0) 208 542 9090
Fax: + 44 (0) 208 542 9191
E-mail: ngreenaway@niche-events.com
https://ctexpo.co.uk/

17 - 18 mai - Londres (UK)
GEO Business

www.geobusinessshow.com

17 - 18 mai - ONLINE
Oil and Gas Automation & Digitalization Conference

https://ogad-conference.com/

17 - 18 mai - Santa-Clara - CA (USA)
Cyber Security & Cloud Expo

Virtuel et en présentiel

www.cybersecuritycloudexpo.com/northamerica/

17 - 18 mai - Panama
Cybertech Latin- America

https://dubai.cybertechconference.com/

21 - 23 mai - Barcelona (​​Spanien)
The IOT Solutions World Congress (IOTSWC)

www.iotsworldcongress.com/

22 - 25 mai - Muscat (Sultanat d’Oman)
COMEX
http://comex.om

23 - 24 mai - Monaco
Ready For IT
Organisateur : Comexposium et DG Conseils
www.ready-for-it.com

23 - 25 mai - Paris
Préventica

Porte de Versailles

www.preventica.com

25 mai - Lyon
Matinées Défense & Cyber

https://cybercercle.com

25 mai - Stockholm
17th Annual Nordic IT Security - The Financial Institution Edition

https://nordicitsecurity.com/

30 mai - 2 juin - Saint-Tropez
RIAMS
https://les-riams.fr/#JFQJS


