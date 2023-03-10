Logpoint launched AgentX

March 2023 by Marc Jacob

Logpoint announced the launch of AgentX, an endpoint agent for Windows, Linux, MacOS, and Cloud deployments. AgentX accelerates threat detection and investigation on endpoints and ensures fast response capabilities. In addition to gathering telemetry, AgentX adds interrogation, compliance checks, and vulnerability management capabilities to Logpoint’s security operations platform, converging SIEM, SOAR, and UEBA technologies, to improve overall security posture significantly.

AgentX brings endpoint observability from log collection, osquery integration, and vulnerability management to the converged security operations platform. The rich endpoint telemetry enhances security observations, providing analysts with threat and operational context about incidents and more detailed analyses of threats.

AgentX provides out-of-the-box enrichment of event data with relevant compliance information, letting compliance specialists query for PCI violations directly in the interface. In addition, admins can get immediate and complete visibility of devices entering non-compliant states by comparing versions of system files and running configuration checks against corporate policies.

Logpoint Converged SIEM protects the entire business by providing comprehensive threat detection, investigation and response across clients, servers, network systems, cloud workloads, and business-critical applications. AgentX will give organizations without an EDR a significant endpoint security increase while reducing the total cost of ownership. AgentX is included for all Logpoint customers with the SIEM+SOAR license and can be deployed free of charge on the number of endpoints corresponding to the number of nodes.