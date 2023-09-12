Logpoint is announcing the release of new capabilities to its Converged SIEM platform

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

Logpoint is announcing the release of new capabilities to its Converged SIEM platform, built on SIEM, SOAR, UEBA, and Business-Critical Security (BCS) technologies. The new practical SOC-centered functions connect detection with investigation, automation, response, and orchestration to provide enhanced visibility, automation, and response and improve the end-to-end functionality for end customers and MSSP partners.

The new release improves investigation, the cornerstone of the incident response process, by introducing more contextual information in Logpoint SOAR. Security analysts will have all the information they need in the case management tool, with incidents mapped to the MITRE ATT&CK framework and a new graphical overview of connections between artifacts.

Logpoint also introduces case summaries, providing analysts with a comprehensive PDF report on ongoing and finalized cases to easily share with stakeholders, and the playbooks are enhanced with improved documentation and increased flexibility to create more precise and less time-consuming workflows.

The capabilities in AgentX, Logpoint’s native endpoint agent, have also been expanded, with the opportunity to select installation directory and manage the TLS authentication directly from the user interface. In addition, SOAR now automatically authenticates AgentX, saving time and preventing mistakes happening from manual authentications.

Logpoint Converged SIEM is an end-to-end cybersecurity platform that covers the entire threat detection and incident response (TDIR) process. The platform automatically adds threat intelligence, business context, and entity risk to observations to transform weak signals into meaningful investigations and enables analysts to respond faster with automation and orchestration.