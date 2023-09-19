Logpoint and METCLOUD partner

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

Logpoint announced a partnership with METCLOUD in the UK to address fundamental cybersecurity challenges for organisations as the threat landscape worsens and cybersecurity expertise becomes increasingly scarce. METCLOUD will offer Logpoint Converged SIEM, including SIEM, SOAR, UEBA, AgentX, and Business-Critical Security (BCS) technologies, to empower customers to efficiently manage, identify and remediate cyber threats across the business landscape .

METCLOUD is providing Logpoint Converged SIEM and support services via their award-winning private and hybrid cloud offering. Logpoint’s cybersecurity platform protects the entire business by providing comprehensive threat detection, investigation and response across clients, servers, network systems, cloud workloads and business-critical applications​. In addition, METCLOUD has developed its own AI and Data Analytics services that integrate with Logpoint converged SIEM to further accelerate the speed of threat detection and remediation.

Logpoint has a range of customers in the UK, spanning the public sector and industries like finance, manufacturing, defence, and retail. By converging SIEM, SOAR, UEBA, endpoint security, and BCS technologies into a cybersecurity operations platform. The platform is available on-prem, in private cloud, and as SaaS.