Lexsoft Achieves ISO 27001 Certification for Madrid Office

February 2023 by Marc Jacob

Lexsoft Systems, a provider of IT and business process solutions, announces that the company has achieved the ISO 27001 certification for its Madrid office – the de facto standard for information security management systems – following the successful completion of a rigorous assessment by third-party, independent auditors.

This certification verifies that Lexsoft’s information security management system that supports – the provision of consulting services to law firms, corporate legal and compliance departments; the provision of computer services (including design, development, maintenance and support); and implementation of software specialised in document and knowledge-related data management – conforms to all the applicable requirements of the ISO 27001.

Whilst this ISO 27001 certification has been achieved for the Madrid office, which is Lexsoft’s global headquarters, the same processes for information security management are stringently practiced across the company’s locations in Mexico and Colombia. Additionally, plans are already afoot to initiate the ISO 27001 certification process in the Colombia office this year, followed by Mexico.

Lexsoft is committed to the ongoing expansion of its information security management system, to exceed client and industry expectations. The company is committed to achieving the ISO/IEC 27017:2015, a certification for information security controls applicable to the provision and use of cloud services, in the near future.

ISO is an independent, non-governmental international organisation with a membership of 167 national standards bodies.