Leostream Provides Competitive Advantages for ID Networks

February 2023 by Marc Jacob

Leostream™ announced that ID Networks has turned to the Leostream Platform as the ideal solution to support high-performance remote workstation applications and provide a competitive advantage for its thin-client business over solutions built around the Citrix software architecture.

Japan-based ID Networks, which has been in operation for over 25 years, provides custom information security solutions for highly complex IT environments both domestically and worldwide. The company provides technical consulting to design, build, train and project manage solutions for Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), smart mobile centers and call centers, focusing on information security solutions, such as identity and access management, enterprise DRM and thin clients.

The company previously designed and sold solutions based around the Citrix software architecture, which allowed individuals in an enterprise to work and collaborate remotely regardless of device type or network. With small margins from the high price point of the Citrix solution and the sheer number of system integrators also selling Citrix, ID Networks needed to find a more flexible, scalable and secure vendor-neutral VDI management solution that would provide a competitive advantage for its thin-client business.

Leostream is the connection management platform of choice for major enterprises and institutions because of its ability to mix and manage on-premises and cloud-based hosting platforms. Leostream’s remote access and desktop connection management software enables organizations to create security-conscious remote desktop environments that are sustainable, performant and cost-effective. The ability to orchestrate disparate technologies from a single management and access platform is a uniquely Leostream construct that enables organizations to advance the state of the art of their entire hosted desktop environment with an eye on integrating new technologies as they come to market.

The Leostream Platform is used to solve two distinct customer problems for ID Networks. With Leostream, companies can give users remote access to the resources they need in the datacenter, public cloud or both without investing in cost-prohibitive, full-stack VDI licenses or reinventing the wheel. Additionally, the Leostream Platform’s “set-and-forget” configuration allows IT administrators to design pools and policies once and these configurations automatically apply to new user and remote workstations as usage varies at any given time depending on project or workflow needs.

The cost savings and scalability of the Leostream Platform, combined with its vendor-neutral architecture, provided ID Networks with the viable replacement for Citrix it needed.