Leostream Delivers Secure Remote Computing with Zero-Trust Network Access for AWS

May 2023 by Marc Jacob

Leostream™ announced federated identity management with Zero-Trust Network Access (ZTNA) for secure remote computing. Built to protect and connect users across virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), desktops-as-a-service (DaaS), and end-user computing (EUC) applications in Amazon Web Services (AWS) environments, the Leostream ZTNA-enabled Remote Desktop Access Platform securely modernizes the workforce.

The Leostream ZTNA-enabled Remote Desktop Access Platform enhances the security and management of EUC workloads in AWS. The strict authentication and least-privileged access ensures data remains locked in the corporate network, working across on-premises and cloud environments to provide the same levels of security and command over authorization, control, and access tracking.

Key benefits of Leostream ZTNA for AWS include:

• Better protection for AWS users and data • Simplified IT with automated privileged access management • Streamlined user access with SSO solutions • Improved performance and productivity • Elimination of costly and complicated VPNs • Increased visibility into what resources users and devices are accessing on the network

Giving employees access to AWS resources with Leostream means data is never exposed on end-user devices. In addition, Leostream minimizes the risk of cloud instances being breached when not in use: the platform’s cloud orchestration tools launch, terminate, and power off instances in the cloud automatically, based on user need, which also helps control AWS compute costs.

Leostream is the Remote Desktop Access Platform of choice due to its ability to mix and manage on-premises and cloud-based hosting platforms. A single-pane-of-glass admin console powers Leostream’s platform, simplifying the management of users, cloud desktops, and IT assets with real-time dashboard access to view usage and environment details, helping to make informed decisions.