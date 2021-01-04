Lead Security Sales Engineer - Germany

janvier 2021 par Elite Cyber Group

Development and delivery of the product demonstrations to prospects which includes the responsibility to lead all lead technical activities involved during the sales cycle

Architecture design and planning in accordance with the prospects expectations

Ability to provide customer implementation and support during proof of concepts and evaluations

Successfully build relationships across customer's IT silos to document their infrastructure and understand their challenges and seek out potential projects

Ability to work closely with the Regional Sales Manager(s) and Regional Director in making tactical decisions regarding the sale

Manage existing customer expectations while expanding reach and depth into assigned territory

5+ years' experience as a direct or channel Sales Engineer selling Enterprise Software

Experience installing and working with Windows, *NIX, and SQL

Some software and/or scripting experience (regex, powershell, etc)

Must have demonstrated experience working with customers and prospects to understand their technical challenges and requirements and to have effectively proposed desired solutions

Strong problem-solving skills, ability to analyze complex multivariate problems and use a systematic approach to gain quick resolution, often under duress

Self-motivated and constantly looking for ways to improve both product and process

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, high growth, rapidly changing environment that requires tenacity to exploit opportunities and a steady demeanor to handle challenges

EliteCyber have partnered with Market Leading Security Cyber Vendor who are looking a Senior Pre-Sales engineer to provide pre-sales technical enablement to customers across the DACH region. You will also support and sell an award winning, comprehensive threat lifecycle management solution that solves the most critical issues faced by enterprise IT environments.Location: Can be based anywhere in GermanyRemote workingSalary: 140-170k euros + bonus(70/30 split), stock options, doeMust be able to speak GermanResponsibilities and Challenges ahead;Requirements;Please contact Anthony on Anthony.s@elitecyber-group.com or 07837770072 directlyInterview slots available this week, please send CV's over to the above email ASAP.

Salaire : doe 170k + bonus + stock (70/30 split)

Date annonce : 04/01/2021

Date de debut : 04/01/2021

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...