Lead Security Operations Analyat
mars 2022 par Elite Cyber Group
nformation Security is critical to the ongoing success and reputation of the Specialist Computer Centre as a Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP). As part of continuing successful growth delive...
nformation Security is critical to the ongoing success and reputation of the Specialist Computer Centre as a Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP). As part of continuing successful growth delivering security products and Security as a Service (SECaaS). I now have an exciting opportunity for an 'Security Operations Analyst; L3' to join my clients Security Operations Centre (SOC) Team. Based out of our Data Centre Services site in Birmingham. This role will see the ideal candidate working with Programme/ Project/ Operations teams, including Security Architects, Solution Designers and Product Owners to provide end to end assurance of SECaaS across the Corporate, Public and Commercial landscape.
What I need to do
· Champion awareness of developing Information Technology and security risk landscape across the Security Analysts and the wider business
· Strong understanding of standards and regulations such as GDPR, ISO27001, NIST, PCI, SOX, HTECH
How will I succeed
· Demonstrate a logical approach to service delivery and champion ITIL best practices
What I need to know
· Hold a recognised Information Security qualification (e.g. CISSP, CISM or demonstrate strong capabilities in Information Security Compliance)
· Working knowledge of service management tools Assyst/ Service Now
· Experience of ITIL v3
· Working knowledge and experience of working on SIEM tools
What I need to show
· A minimum of 5 years' + experience within a SOC environment
· Positive personal qualities including drive, professionalism, integrity and teamwork
· Security Clearance (SC) or be able willing to undergo the process to gain clearance
What I need to do
- Act as the process owner for the SIEM monitoring function of the Corporate, Public and Commercial landscape for security breaches and investigate offences when they occur
- Provided end to end engagement on a wider range of SECaaS projects ensuring that client and employee data is protected
- Lead the triage of security offence log files sources and ensure they are escalated for future investigation or correct closure as false positive
- Responsible for ensuring that any vulnerabilities identified are processed in accordance with the latest Information Security Risk Management Process including; Risk analysis, identifying and applying appropriate controls, recording, reviewing and approval
- Assure the preparation of reports that document offences and the extent of the damage that has or may occur. Including applying quantitative and qualitative risk analysis articulating compliance risk in technical and non-technical terminology, so that it can be interpreted by the company, its customers both IT and business individuals alike
- Advise and guide senior management on your recommendations on incident containment measures, using knowledge and experience to substantiate your recommendations
- Lead incident containment measures and follow on digital forensic investigations, assisting with data capture and analysis
- Lead Threat Hunting Activities, utilising Threat Intelligence
- Assist with training and share knowledge to upskill Junior Analysts
- Act as Team Leader of a small team of Junior Analysts
- Create and test custom SIEM Rules to alert on Specific Use Cases
- Collaborate at a senior level with IT technical teams across the business to deliver Information Security Service improvements
- Own the development of the SIEM platform process and procedures, including the development and ongoing review of 'Playbooks' to ensure best practice is implemented when possible.
· Champion awareness of developing Information Technology and security risk landscape across the Security Analysts and the wider business
· Strong understanding of standards and regulations such as GDPR, ISO27001, NIST, PCI, SOX, HTECH
- Assess the current technology infrastructure to identify information security and compliance risk areas and recommend controls to address those risks.
- Escalate any issue to the ISM Product Assurance where appropriate
How will I succeed
- Possess excellent communication, presentational analytical and problem solving skills
- Drive policy, process and procedure developed, maintenance and improvement
- Identifying compliance deviations; manage and driving them to resolution
- Continually reviewing security offences and ensuring resolution is appropriately planned, carried out, checked and reviewed to ensure lessons are identified
- Own workload, ensuring work is delivered on time, and exceeds management's expectations
- Be a self-starter and proactive in driving forward security for the benefit of the business
- Continued self and subordinates development and understanding of Information Technology within the Information Security landscape
- Possess strong briefing skills and technics to enable you to brief at all levels and across the business
- Own the required skills to produce and deliver remediation action plans
· Demonstrate a logical approach to service delivery and champion ITIL best practices
What I need to know
· Hold a recognised Information Security qualification (e.g. CISSP, CISM or demonstrate strong capabilities in Information Security Compliance)
· Working knowledge of service management tools Assyst/ Service Now
· Experience of ITIL v3
· Working knowledge and experience of working on SIEM tools
What I need to show
· A minimum of 5 years' + experience within a SOC environment
· Positive personal qualities including drive, professionalism, integrity and teamwork
· Security Clearance (SC) or be able willing to undergo the process to gain clearance
Salaire : 50000
Date annonce : 02/03/2022
Date de debut : 02/03/2022
Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...
Tweeter