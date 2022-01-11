Lead Security Operations Analyat

janvier 2022 par Elite Cyber Group

Act as the process owner for the SIEM monitoring function of the Corporate, Public and Commercial landscape for security breaches and investigate offences when they occur

Provided end to end engagement on a wider range of SECaaS projects ensuring that client and employee data is protected

Lead the triage of security offence log files sources and ensure they are escalated for future investigation or correct closure as false positive

Responsible for ensuring that any vulnerabilities identified are processed in accordance with the latest Information Security Risk Management Process including; Risk analysis, identifying and applying appropriate controls, recording, reviewing and approval

Assure the preparation of reports that document offences and the extent of the damage that has or may occur. Including applying quantitative and qualitative risk analysis articulating compliance risk in technical and non-technical terminology, so that it can be interpreted by the company, its customers both IT and business individuals alike

Advise and guide senior management on your recommendations on incident containment measures, using knowledge and experience to substantiate your recommendations

Lead incident containment measures and follow on digital forensic investigations, assisting with data capture and analysis

Lead Threat Hunting Activities, utilising Threat Intelligence

Assist with training and share knowledge to upskill Junior Analysts

Act as Team Leader of a small team of Junior Analysts

Create and test custom SIEM Rules to alert on Specific Use Cases

Collaborate at a senior level with IT technical teams across the business to deliver Information Security Service improvements

Own the development of the SIEM platform process and procedures, including the development and ongoing review of 'Playbooks' to ensure best practice is implemented when possible.

Assess the current technology infrastructure to identify information security and compliance risk areas and recommend controls to address those risks.

Escalate any issue to the ISM Product Assurance where appropriate

Possess excellent communication, presentational analytical and problem solving skills

Drive policy, process and procedure developed, maintenance and improvement

Identifying compliance deviations; manage and driving them to resolution

Continually reviewing security offences and ensuring resolution is appropriately planned, carried out, checked and reviewed to ensure lessons are identified

Own workload, ensuring work is delivered on time, and exceeds management's expectations

Be a self-starter and proactive in driving forward security for the benefit of the business

Continued self and subordinates development and understanding of Information Technology within the Information Security landscape

Possess strong briefing skills and technics to enable you to brief at all levels and across the business

Own the required skills to produce and deliver remediation action plans

