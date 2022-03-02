Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

De la Théorie à la pratique











Abonnez-vous gratuitement à notre NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Se désabonner

Offres d’Emploi Elite Cyber Group

Lead SOC Analyst

mars 2022 par Elite Cyber Group

A global financial services organisation is looking for a Lead SOC Analyst to bolster its 24/7 Security Operations Center.This is a fantastic opportunity for a Senior SOC Analyst to take the first ...

A global financial services organisation is looking for a Lead SOC Analyst to bolster its 24/7 Security Operations Center.

This is a fantastic opportunity for a Senior SOC Analyst to take the first steps towards leading a security operations function, acting as a senior member of the SOC and mentoring junior analysts 

Responsibilities
  • Live monitoring of Security Incident Event Management (SIEM) logs
  • Performing live network forensics, malware analysis and reverse engineering
  • Fine tuning the SIEM to improve efficiency and reduce false positive alerts
  • Coaching and guiding junior members of the team  
  • Creating comprehensive reports on recent incidents
Key Skills
  • Bachelors degree in computer science, network security or related field 
  • 4+ years' experience in a SOC environment 
  • Experience of a range of SIEM tools such as Splunk, QRadar, LogRhythm etc. 
  • Certifications such as GCIH, CEH, CIAC

Salaire : $120,000 - 150,000

Date annonce : 02/03/2022

Date de debut : 02/03/2022

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...

Site: EliteCyber


Voir les articles précédents

    
Les événements

Webinaire Verizon à la demande : Network as a Service - NaaS, la simplification au service de la performance

    

Voir tous les évènements











Ecole de cybersecurite a Lyon et Paris
Ecole de cybersecurite a Lyon et Paris


logo entreprise cybersécurité
Entreprise experte en cybersécurité


Vulnérabilités

All our news in english

 
Actu Dossiers Cyber Securité RGPD Vulnérabilités Malwares Agenda CARTOGRAPHIE DES DC NEUTRES Carrière GS Days JOBS Guide Contact A propos Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 