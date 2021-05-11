Lead SOC Analyst
mai 2021 par Elite Cyber Group
A global financial services organisation is looking for a Lead SOC Analyst to bolster its 24/7 Security Operations Center.This is a fantastic opportunity for a Senior SOC Analyst to take the first ...
A global financial services organisation is looking for a Lead SOC Analyst to bolster its 24/7 Security Operations Center.
This is a fantastic opportunity for a Senior SOC Analyst to take the first steps towards leading a security operations function, acting as a senior member of the SOC and mentoring junior analysts
Responsibilities
- Live monitoring of Security Incident Event Management (SIEM) logs
- Performing live network forensics, malware analysis and reverse engineering
- Fine tuning the SIEM to improve efficiency and reduce false positive alerts
- Coaching and guiding junior members of the team
- Creating comprehensive reports on recent incidents
- Bachelors degree in computer science, network security or related field
- 4+ years' experience in a SOC environment
- Experience of a range of SIEM tools such as Splunk, QRadar, LogRhythm etc.
- Certifications such as GCIH, CEH, CIAC
Salaire : $120,000 - 150,000
Date annonce : 11/05/2021
Date de debut : 11/05/2021
Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...
