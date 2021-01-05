Lead SOC Analyst

janvier 2021 par Elite Cyber Group

A global financial services organisation is looking for a Lead SOC Analyst to bolster its 24/7 Security Operations Center.This is a fantastic opportunity for a Senior SOC Analyst to take the first ...

Live monitoring of Security Incident Event Management (SIEM) logs

Performing live network forensics, malware analysis and reverse engineering

Fine tuning the SIEM to improve efficiency and reduce false positive alerts

Coaching and guiding junior members of the team

Creating comprehensive reports on recent incidents

Bachelors degree in computer science, network security or related field

4+ years' experience in a SOC environment

Experience of a range of SIEM tools such as Splunk, QRadar, LogRhythm etc.

Certifications such as GCIH, CEH, CIAC

Salaire : $120,000 - 150,000

Date annonce : 05/01/2021

Date de debut : 05/01/2021

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...