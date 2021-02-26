Rechercher
Lead EMEA Security Pre-Sales Engineer - Series E Appsec Vendor - UK

février 2021 par Elite Cyber Group

Lead Security Pre-Sales Engineer - Series D Appsec Vendor - UK/RemoteEliteCyber’s Vendor team is currently partnered with a US Series E funded VC backed Cyber vendor specialising in IR, Devops and ...

Lead Security Pre-Sales Engineer - Series D Appsec Vendor - UK/Remote

EliteCyber's Vendor team is currently partnered with a US Series E funded VC backed Cyber vendor specialising in IR, Devops and Automation and seeking an experienced Lead Pre-Sales Security Engineer to support their newly built EMEA Pre-Sales team but also be the SME for c-level PoC's. 

Your Main Responsibilities
• Engage with sales teams and partner with customers to understand their needs, define requirements and demo the technical aspects of the platform
• Meet with prospective customers, to understand their technical requirements
• Plan and manage product proof of concept efforts
• Drive user adoption across a variety of use cases
• Help upskill new staff on the technical aspects of the platform and on cyber security in general
• Collaborate with the content team to produce multi-format content utilising various teaching methods; written, exercises, questions and gamification.

To Be Successful
• Experience in ethical hacking/pen testing, cyber security or SOAR.
• Demonstrated success in a pre-sales or customer-facing role
• Exceptional written and verbal communication skills to collaborate with technical and non-technical personnel and clients.
• Be able to use learning objectives to achieve understanding
• Coding experience would be a plus (i.e. Python etc)

For more information please contact Anthony Sibayan:
Tel:07837770072
Email:Anthony.s@elitecyber-group.com

Salaire : £140000 to £170000

Date annonce : 26/02/2021

Date de debut : 26/02/2021

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...

Site: EliteCyber


