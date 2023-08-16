Lantronix Announces 2023 SmartEdge Channel Partner Program Award Winners
August 2023 by Marc Jacob
Lantronix Inc. announced the winners of its SmartEdge™ Partner Program Awards, highlighting its best channel partners of 2023. Awards were given in three regions: North America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The winners are:
North America
SmartEdge Partner of the Year: Securitas
Smartedge Newcomer: CPV Micro (CALA VAR)
SmartEdge Innovation: Industrial Networking Solutions (INS)
Asia Pacific (APAC)
SmartEdge Partner of the Year: Acromax Inc.
SmartEdge Newcomer: Beijing Botoo Zhilian
SmartEdge Innovation: Videotechnica
SmartEdge Software/Service: Sheeltron Digital Systems Pvt Ltd.
Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA)
SmartEdge Partner of the Year: Atlantik Elektronik
SmartEdge Newcomer: Wesco Anixter
SmartEdge Innovation: Data Equipment
SmartEdge Software/Services: Tritech
Lantronix’s SmartEdge Partner Program was designed to help Value-Added Resellers (VARs) and Systems Integrators (SIs) drive revenues by differentiating their offerings with Lantronix’s innovative Industrial Internet of Things (IoT), Remote Environment Management (REM), Out-of-Band Management (OOBM) and Mobility/Connectivity solutions.