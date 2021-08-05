LR9 Naval Comms Systems

This job description describes the requirement for a Systems Architect to work on various Naval communications projects. It will involve working on challenging bids & programmes to bring new techno...

Provide technical leadership for areas of the HF solution, requirements development including determining user requirements, system specification and architecture design, including the use of a model-based systems engineering approach to improve product-line definition and development.

Manage a number of engineers to complete the HF system design aspect of the solution and to maintain the design baseline through to customer platform acceptance.

Provide technical support to the IVVQ team during the system integration and acceptance phase of the programme, supporting the planning, implementation and documentation of systems testing, integration and customer acceptance.

Conduct of technical investigations into both equipment level and system level anomalies, liaising with software, hardware & drawing office engineers as required.

Maintain the design and production baselines through to platform acceptance, including specifications, ICDs, cable data sheets, BOMs and certification documentation liaising with production, the DO and safety engineers as required

Provide work package estimates that balance quality, compliance and cost – subsequently discharge work packages to time, quality and cost.

RF equipment familiarity and experience:

HF transmission systems ranging from tens of watts to tens of kW including solid-state and valve-based PA applications and antenna matching systems.



Knowledge and understanding of receive system design and it's associated particularly in transmission system and inc.

Proven experience of Systems Architecture, RF Architectures (predominantly HF) and MBSE techniques and tools usage.

Experience of leading a small team of engineers during the design and integration phase of a programme.

Experience in deriving and preparing system and sub-system specifications from customer requirements and to ensure that the requirements meet the needs of the customer. o Decomposition of system requirements (performance and functional) to equipment level requirements

Ability to work as part of a team to generate a coherent set of specifications, interface documentation and estimates liaising with other functions and departments as required.

Knowledge and experience of Systems Engineering lifecycle activities including PDR, CDR, PRR and TRR through the design and development phases into production, integration, verification, validation and acceptance.

Knowledge and experience of Naval transverse characteristics and qualification activities including the operational environment (temperature, humidity, shock, vibration, EMC, TEMPEST), safety, security, human factors, ILS etc.

Experience of working with customers, presenting technical solutions or chairing design reviews as required.

A working level experience of Naval communications systems, equipment and infrastructure including management architectures and operational communications.

A working level experience of Naval installation, commissioning and trials activities.

Willingness to travel to both supplier and customer locations.

