Ken Dixon, Joins Qrypt’s Board of Advisors

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

Qrypt announced the appointment of Ken Dixon, the CEO of Tillman FiberCo LLC, to its Board of Advisors (BoA). Dixon brings more than 30 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, including over two decades in senior leadership at Verizon.

Dixon is currently the CEO of Tillman FiberCo LLC, a company working to build and operate a 100% Fiber to the Premise (FTTP) network to deliver industry-leading symmetric gigabit broadband and internet access and services to residential and commercial customers. Prior to Tillman FiberCo LLC, Dixon served as group president and in other leadership roles across Verizon’s consumer and business markets. He led sales, marketing, operations and customer service strategy for voice, data and video services in Verizon’s wireline territory.

Services and providers in telecommunications are prime targets for data breaches and "harvest now, decrypt later" (HNDL) attacks. Nation states and cybercriminals are stealing encrypted personal data and intellectual property to decrypt when quantum computers come online. Qrypt offers a quantum-secure encryption solution that removes the vulnerability of key transmission. By implementing quantum-secure encryption now, telecommunications companies can protect customer data indefinitely and future-proof their security and compliance.