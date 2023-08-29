Keeper Security Announces Seamlessly Integrated Billing with Gradient MSP

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

Keeper Security offers a billing integration with Gradient MSP. Leveraging Gradient’s Synthesize platform, this integration eliminates the need for customers using KeeperMSP to manually reconcile client usage- minimizing month-end effort and increasing accuracy and customer confidence in the billing process.

Pacific NorthWest Managed IT Services is a Gradient customer that provides IT services including technical help desk support, computer support, and consulting to small and medium-sized businesses in the US. The MSP was among the first to deploy the Keeper integration as a beta user. CEO and Technical Operations Director Cary Wagner described the integration as a welcome addition, saying, "Keeper is already a fantastic product, and this allows us to track usage with simplicity that we’ve come to appreciate with Synthesize. We can’t wait to see what’s next!"

KeeperMSP is the most secure cybersecurity and password management solution for preventing password-related data breaches and cyberthreats. Designed exclusively for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), KeeperMSP provides a powerful and easy-to-use platform enabling MSPs to protect their customers’ and their own passwords and sensitive data in secure, encrypted vaults. MSPs can provision, manage and audit all of their customers from a central admin console, while still maintaining stringent privacy and security policies for their users.

Synthesize: automating billing reconciliation and eliminating headaches

MSPs using Gradient’s Synthesize platform can reconcile billing faster, more accurately, and with less frustration. It streamlines the entire billing process, often discovering unbilled revenue in the first use. The Synthesize platform is trusted by 1,000+ MSPs worldwide.

– Pricing

Synthesize platform pricing tiers are based on the number of accounts with active contracts an MSP has, making it economical for even the smallest MSP to leverage reconciliation automation. Pricing starts at $199/month, with no contracts and a 30-day money-back guarantee. Learn more on Gradient’s pricing page.