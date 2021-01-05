Junior Security Engineer

janvier 2021 par Elite Cyber Group

A global manufacturing giant is looking for a Junior Security Engineer to bolster their security function, with a focus on application security testing. This opportunity is ideally suited to an in...

Playing a key roe in the adoption of SAST and DAST

Working with engineering functions to implement a secure by design culture

Carrying out vulnerability assessments and reporting

Automating security into CI/CD pipelines

Liaise with development teams to implement secure coding practices

2+ years experience as a Security Engineer in a software led environment

Security certifications such as OSCP, CEH etc.

Strong knowledge of OWASP Top 10

Ability to code in a number of languages such as Java, Python, C/C++

Educating non-security focused colleagues to become security minded

A global manufacturing giant is looking for a Junior Security Engineer to bolster their security function, with a focus on application security testing.This opportunity is ideally suited to an individual with skills in coding or scripting, that can think like a Penetration Tester to exploit vulnerabilities in systems.ResponsibilitiesKey Skills

Salaire : $80,000 - 100,000

Date annonce : 05/01/2021

Date de debut : 05/01/2021

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...