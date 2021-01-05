Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Abonnez-vous

De la Théorie à la pratique











Abonnez-vous gratuitement à notre NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Se désabonner

Offres d’Emploi Elite Cyber Group

Junior Security Engineer

janvier 2021 par Elite Cyber Group

A global manufacturing giant is looking for a Junior Security Engineer to bolster their security function, with a focus on application security testing. This opportunity is ideally suited to an in...

A global manufacturing giant is looking for a Junior Security Engineer to bolster their security function, with a focus on application security testing. 

This opportunity is ideally suited to an individual with skills in coding or scripting, that can think like a Penetration Tester to exploit vulnerabilities in systems. 

Responsibilities
  • Playing a key roe in the adoption of SAST and DAST 
  • Working with engineering functions to implement a secure by design culture
  • Carrying out vulnerability assessments and reporting
  • Automating security into CI/CD pipelines 
  • Liaise with development teams to implement secure coding practices 
Key Skills
  • 2+ years experience as a Security Engineer in a software led environment
  • Security certifications such as OSCP, CEH etc. 
  • Strong knowledge of OWASP Top 10
  • Ability to code in a number of languages such as Java, Python, C/C++
  • Educating non-security focused colleagues to become security minded 

Salaire : $80,000 - 100,000

Date annonce : 05/01/2021

Date de debut : 05/01/2021

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...

Site: EliteCyber


Voir les articles précédents

    

Voir les articles suivants

Les événements

Jeu du Calendrier 2021

    

Voir tous les évènements











logo entreprise cybersécurité
Entreprise experte en cybersécurité

Le VPN Francais

Vulnérabilités

All our news in english

 
Actu Dossiers Cyber Securité RGPD Vulnérabilités Malwares Agenda Guide Carrière GS Days JOBS Contact A propos Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 