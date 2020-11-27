Junior Security Engineer
novembre 2020 par Elite Cyber Group
A global manufacturing giant is looking for a Junior Security Engineer to bolster their security function, with a focus on application security testing.
A global manufacturing giant is looking for a Junior Security Engineer to bolster their security function, with a focus on application security testing.
This opportunity is ideally suited to an individual with skills in coding or scripting, that can think like a Penetration Tester to exploit vulnerabilities in systems.
Responsibilities
Responsibilities
Responsibilities
- Playing a key roe in the adoption of SAST and DAST
- Working with engineering functions to implement a secure by design culture
- Carrying out vulnerability assessments and reporting
- Automating security into CI/CD pipelines
- Liaise with development teams to implement secure coding practices
- 2+ years experience as a Security Engineer in a software led environment
- Security certifications such as OSCP, CEH etc.
- Strong knowledge of OWASP Top 10
- Ability to code in a number of languages such as Java, Python, C/C++
- Educating non-security focused colleagues to become security minded
Salaire : $80,000 - 100,000
Date annonce : 27/11/2020
Date de debut : 27/11/2020
Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...
