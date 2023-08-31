Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Abonnieren Sie unseren NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

vom Newsletter abmelden

Terminkalender

Juni 2024

September 2023 von Marc Jacob

3 - 6 juni - Wien (Österreich)
MAAWG General Meeting

www.m3aawg.org

3 - 6 juni - Wilmington, NC (USA)
Techno Security & Forensics Investigations Conference
& Mobile Forensics World
https://www.technosecurity.us/mb

4 - 5 juni - Paris
Paris Cyber Week

www.paris-cyber-week.com

4 - 6 juni - Cannes
DataCloud Europe

E-mail : enquiries@datacentres.com
https://events.broad-group.com/event/a4ba77f1-52e2-4570-a6f5-d442cd3eca93/summary

4 - 6 juni - London, (Vereinigtes Königreich)
Infosecurity Europe

ExCeL London

Renseignements : Reed Exhibitions UK
Tél. : +44 (0)20 8271 2130
E-mail : infosecurity.helpline@reedexpo.co.uk
www.infosec.co.uk

5 - 6 juni - London, (Vereinigtes Königreich)

GEO Business

www.geobusinessshow.com

5 - 6 juni - Santa-Clara - CA (USA)
Cyber Security & Cloud Expo

Virtuel et en présentiel

www.cybersecuritycloudexpo.com/northamerica/

12 - 14 juni - Tokyo (Japan)
Interop Japan
www.interop.jp

19 - 20 juni - London, (Vereinigtes Königreich)
SCTX - Counter Terror Expo
Lieu : ExCel London

Contact : Nicola Greenaway
Tel.: + 44 (0) 208 542 9090
Fax: + 44 (0) 208 542 9191
E-mail: ngreenaway@niche-events.com
https://ctexpo.co.uk/

27 - 28 juni - Luxemburg
ICT Spring 2024

www.ictspring.com/


zum vorherigen Artikel

    

zum nächsten Artikel



All our news in english

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

 
Kontakt Über uns Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 