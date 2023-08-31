Rechercher
Livre Blanc Avast - Garantir la conformité en matière de sécurité des PME en 2023 Le service de conformité, un rôle essentiel pour les MSPs

    











Calendrier

Juin 2024

septembre 2023 par Marc Jacob

3 - 6 juin - Vienne (Autriche)
MAAWG General Meeting

www.m3aawg.org

3 - 6 juin - Wilmington, NC (USA)
Techno Security & Forensics Investigations Conference
& Mobile Forensics World
https://www.technosecurity.us/mb

4 - 5 juin - Paris
Paris Cyber Week

www.paris-cyber-week.com

4 - 6 juin - Cannes
DataCloud Europe

Renseignements :
E-mail : enquiries@datacentres.com
https://events.broad-group.com/event/a4ba77f1-52e2-4570-a6f5-d442cd3eca93/summary

4 - 6 juin - Londres (UK)
Infosecurity Europe

ExCeL London

Renseignements : Reed Exhibitions UK
Tél. : +44 (0)20 8271 2130
E-mail : infosecurity.helpline@reedexpo.co.uk
www.infosec.co.uk

5 - 6 juin - Londres (UK)
GEO Business

www.geobusinessshow.com

5 - 6 juin - Santa-Clara - CA (USA)
Cyber Security & Cloud Expo

www.cybersecuritycloudexpo.com/northamerica/

12 - 14 juin- Tokyo (Japon)
Interop Japan
www.interop.jp

19 - 20 juin - Londres (UK)
SCTX - Counter Terror Expo
Lieu : ExCel London

Contact : Nicola Greenaway
Tel. : + 44 (0) 208 542 9090
Fax : + 44 (0) 208 542 9191
E-mail : ngreenaway@niche-events.com
https://ctexpo.co.uk/

27 - 28 juin - Luxembourg
ICT Spring 2024

www.ictspring.com/


