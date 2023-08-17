Jigme Dorji Wangchuck National Referral Hospital (JDWNRH)

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

Project Highlights:

Application: Access Control, Time-Attendance and Visitor Management

Users: 3,000

Devices: 200+

Locations: Thimphu, Bhutan (Single Location)

Industry: Healthcare

Company Profile:

The Jigme Dorji Wangchuck National Referral Hospital is one of the top most renowned institutions in Bhutan delivering Healthcare services. The hospital caters to the population of Thimphu and neighbouring districts. The hospital not only functions as the National Referral Hospital for the entire country but also functions as: Regional Referral Hospital for the Western District, District Hospital for Thimphu District, Human resources pool and technical backup for District Hospitals, Clinical training centre for the Royal Institute of Health Sciences (RIHS) and Technical support to the Public Health Programmes.

Challenges:

As the hospital works round the clock, one of the major concerns was to manage complex shifts of employees. Elevator control, where only users with access rights can call the elevator, was another challenge the hospital wanted to meet. Furthermore, the customer also wanted a solution, with the help of which the admin could assign entry and exit points for patients, visitors and employees. Lastly, the management wanted to restrict visitor entry to a pre-defined time and rooms of the hospital for better visitor management.

Solution Offered:

Matrix pitched its Access Control, Time-Attendance and Visitor Management Solution along with the different variants of biometric devices, which fulfills every requirement of this renowned Hospital. Around 206 devices were installed in the hospital that are used in controlling access at rooms and elevators. Devices were installed at the Main Entrance, Ward Rooms, Server Rooms, Outside Elevators and at Ramps on every floor to restrict access. So, there is no individual in the building who is not enrolled in the system. As the Hospital works 24 hours, there are multiple shifts in which the employees work. Through this, the Hospital could manage multiple shifts of employees. Approximately, 700 visitor profiles were created with constrained time to visit, limited rooms to enter and a pre-defined route of access. Also, crowd at the elevator was controlled by restricting the use to only users with elevator access rights.