Ivanti and Workato Join Forces
December 2023 by Marc Jacob
Ivanti announced it will join forces with Workato, the AI-powered Enterprise Automation platform. By integrating their best-in-class technologies, Ivanti Neurons for ITSM and Workato’s Embedded Platform, the two companies will enable Ivanti customers to quickly and easily implement integrations with a wide variety of third-party applications. Using a no-code approach, this seamless integration streamlines workflows, boosts operational efficiency, increases productivity, and accelerates business growth while enabling customers to quickly build third-party integrations, e.g. with HR solutions, Developer tools, ITOM tools, or IT Security tools.
Ivanti continues to innovate, work with best-in-class organizations, and bring automation to its entire product suite. As a leader in iPaaS, Workato was an easy choice as it addresses expanded use cases through intelligent integrations and workflow automation while providing augmented business outcomes. For customers, it offers easy setup, speed-to-value and a comprehensive solution.