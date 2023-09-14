Ivanti and Catchpoint Partner

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

Ivanti announced its strategic partnership with The Internet Resilience Company™, Catchpoint®. The partnership expands the Digital Experience Score with application and network visibility to continuously detect and troubleshoot remote connectivity issues before they impact the workforce. Ivanti and Catchpoint will integrate their best-in-class technologies, Ivanti Neurons for Digital Experience and Catchpoint Workforce Experience, to further understand, improve and secure the employee experience. Catchpoint’s Workforce Experience Solution is built on their market-leading Internet Performance Monitoring (IPM) Platform, leveraging the industry’s largest observability network enabling enterprises to monitor what matters, where it matters for their unique business requirements.