Intrinsic ID achieved PSA Certified Level 3 Root of Trust (RoT)

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

Intrinsic ID became the IP provider to achieve PSA Certified Level 3 Root of Trust (RoT) Component Certification with QuiddiKey 300. QuiddiKey 300 is a new product from Intrinsic ID based on the company’s robust and proven PUF technology that brings security-certified RoT IP to chip designers creating high-value assets. It allows them to fast-track their products for a full PSA Certified certification and further helps ensure supply chain integrity, chiplet security, and protection against reverse engineering. PSA Certified is a highly respected certification scheme co-founded by Arm in partnership with global technology companies that aims to implement a comprehensive IoT security assurance framework for secure digital transformation.

As a PSA Certified hardware IP solution, QuiddiKey 300 has been independently tested to ensure it provides substantial protection against both software and hardware attacks (including side-channel and fault injection attacks) and is qualified as a trusted component in a system that requires a PSA Certified Level 3 Root of Trust. It is optimized for IoT applications where connected device security is critical, such as defense, healthcare, infrastructure, consumer devices, the data center, AI and autonomous driving among others.

“PSA Certified and its ecosystem are contributing to an environment where security is implemented from the beginning of product development” said Marc Witteman, CEO at Riscure. “The PSA-RoT certification enables a framework for vendors and independent security labs to vigorously test components and ensure that they meet industry security standards for an IoT device.”