Intenso ventures into sustainability with ’Green Line’

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

The German technology brand Intenso has launched a new USB flash drive, the ’Green Line’, that combines both, performance and sustainability. The flash drive comes in a range of storage capacities and the casing is made from recycled plastics and chaff powder, making it 100% biodegradable. The ’Green Line’ is a unique product and is Intenso‘s response to the market‘s need for more sustainable solutions in storage media for everyday life.

Sustainability is an issue that is becoming increasingly important to customers around the world. E-waste is a globally recognised problem that many manufacturers still fail to consider when creating new products for the market. However, one of the biggest problems is the lack of recycling. According to a United Nations report, only about 17% of e-waste was recycled in 2020. So Intenso started rethinking its products and came up with a USB flash drive that is not only 100% recyclable, but also comes in a completely plastic-free package. The casing is made from recycled plastic and a chaff powder and is compliant with the European standard EN 13432, which means that once the electronic components are removed, the compostable plastics will disintegrate after 12 weeks and completely biodegrade afer six months. Through this composting process the entirety of the pastic is turned into CO2, water and valuable compost.

But Intenso‘s commitment to sustainability doesn’t end with the ’Green Line’. Since 2010, Intenso has been working to improve its environmental footprint by converting its packaging to smaller, pastic-free options. This drastically reduces non-organic waste from packaging and offers customers sustainable solutions when purchasing Intenso products. In the office, the company is increasingly turning to digital solutions to reduce paper waste and improve internal processes. With the help of an intelligent document management system, Intenso has drastically reduced its use of printers. Documents are handled as digitally as possible, from import to sales invoices, with the aim of eliminating paper altogether. In this way, Intenso International wants to position the company in a holistically digital way.