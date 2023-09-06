Integrity360 invests €8M in new Security Operations Centre and creates 200 jobs

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

Based in the high-tech, fully secure Termini building in Sandyford, the new facility spans 16,000 square feet and comprises the SOC and seven customer suites, as well as a training and innovation centre. It is also equipped with state-of-the-art technologies and infrastructure, along with modern collaboration areas, workspaces and meeting rooms.

The purpose-built facility will expand the company’s pan-European network of SOCs located in Sofia, Stockholm and Naples. It will enable it to drive further business growth and client success in both Ireland and further afield through cutting-edge solutions and services – including Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR) solutions, all of which provide for the monitoring and management of customer IT networks on a 24/7 basis for potential cyber attacks and threats.

Furthermore, the Sandyford facility will be the group’s largest SOC utilising the latest technology and secure biometrics systems.

Integrity360 currently has offices in the UK, Bulgaria, Italy, Sweden, Spain, Lithuania, and Ukraine and serves approximately 2,000 customers across the continent. With the addition of the new SOC and as part of its growth plans, the company is also set to create approximately 200 jobs across the group over the next three years. The majority of these roles will be for cyber security consultants, analysts and architects. Currently, Integrity360 employs circa 500 across the group.

The SOC investment follows a number of acquisitions by Integrity360 in recent years. Back in June 2021, Integrity360 received a major strategic investment from leading London-based private equity firm August Equity, operating in partnership with IT and cyber industry veteran Ian Brown who serves as the CEO and Chairman of the group. Since then, it has acquired Caretower in the UK, Netsecure in Sweden, and Advantio which operates across continental Europe.

Through the rapid expansion of the organisation’s operations across the UK, the Nordics and continental Europe, group revenue is expected to exceed €115 million in 2023. Founded in Dublin in 2005, Integrity360 has built up an impressive customer base over the years which consists of both mid-market and enterprise companies across a wide range of sectors including financial services, insurance, government, healthcare, retail, telecoms and utilities.

The Integrity360 group specialises in and provides a comprehensive range of professional, support and managed cyber security services that identify and assess, protect and prevent, detect and analyse and respond and recover cyber risks and threats. These include incident response, penetration testing, consulting and compliance, cyber infrastructure design and project management.